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BOZEMAN — A nationwide ground stop halted the Montana State football charter flight to Greeley, Colo., on Friday.

The Bobcats were boarded on an Allegiant flight at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport when the Federal Aviation Administration issued the stop for all traffic at U.S. airports Friday due to "extraordinary circumstances and and for reasons of safety."

Due to the delay, Montana State's game at Northern Colorado on Saturday, originally scheduled for 12 p.m., is now slated to kick off at 5 p.m. from Nottingham Field, which installed field lights prior to this football season. The game will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on The Spot – MTN across Montana.

According to several reports, the ground stop is related to issues with telecommunications. The team was originally set to depart at 2:15 p.m. The FAA issued the ground stop at 1:54.

"I'm on board traveling with the team," MTN Sports' Toni Wetmore said Friday afternoon. "At around 3:15, the team got off the plane and are now waiting inside the airport. The team told me they don't know what's going to happen next."

The Big Sky Conference issued a statement Friday afternoon, saying it was monitoring the situation and that "some game times may change."

The Bobcats were scheduled to fly to Cheyenne, Wyo., on Friday afternoon and then drive into Greeley. The ground stop was eventually lifted, and the team boarded the aircraft again around 6:45 p.m. prior to finally taking off. The plane landed in Cheyenne around 8:30 p.m.

The FAA's stop required that all air traffic set to depart U.S. airports remain grounded. Any flights already airborne were allowed to proceed to their destinations.

An air traffic controller who spoke to Scripps News on condition of anonymity, as they were not authorized to speak publicly, said at approximately 1:36pm Mountani time, they received notice of a frequency issue prompting a ground stop at one airport on the East Coast.

Within minutes, two additional control towers reported similar issues. Shortly thereafter, the nationwide stop was announced.

