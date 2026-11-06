No. 12 Carroll, No. 2 College of Idaho prepare for Frontier West clash

Carroll running back Archie LaFurge scores a touchdown during a game against MSU-Northern on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at Nelson Stadium in Helena.

Carroll College and the College of Idaho enter Saturday with plenty at stake.

The No. 12 Fighting Saints and No. 2 Yotes are both 4-0 in Frontier West play, setting up a winner take all matchup for the division.

Carroll enters the game riding a six-game winning streak, and linebacker Eli Aby believes the Saints are playing some of their best football at the right time.

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No. 12 Carroll and No. 2 College of Idaho prepare to meet in Frontier West showdown

“Just playing with each other,” Aby said. “We’ve rattled off some good games on defense, and it seems like the offense can really run the ball and Kaden’s been playing well. So I think we’re firing on all cylinders right now, which is all you can ask for.”

For Carroll head coach Troy Purcell, the formula for handling a game with this much on the line is fairly simple.

“Got to be able to execute down there,” Purcell said. “Had a great week of practice. Sometimes that means good things on Saturday. Sometimes that doesn’t. We’re as prepared as we could be.”

Quarterback Kaden Huot echoed that approach, saying the Saints can't let the magnitude of the matchup change how they play.

“Staying confident, getting the ball to the playmakers and just executing the offense and having some fun with the guys,” Huot said. “And yeah, trying to go get that W.”

Carroll will also have its hands full defensively. Purcell pointed to College of Idaho quarterback Caden Young and the Yotes’ rushing attack as two of the biggest challenges.

“We got to take care of Caden Young,” Purcell said. “He’s a solid quarterback down there. And their run game is outstanding. Probably the best in the business.”

Carroll and College of Idaho kick off Saturday at 12 p.m. in Caldwell, Idaho.

