Past meets present: Montana captain Peyton Wing faces former team as decorated career winds down

Montana linebacker Peyton Wing celebrates during a game against Drake on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.

Saturday's game against Portland State carries special weight for Griz linebacker Peyton Wing.

It's a blend of the past and present, as Wing gets set to take on the school that gave him his college football chance while competing for the program where he's turned into a star.

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Past meets present: Montana captain Peyton Wing meets former team as decorated career winds down

"I think it's just all the people I've met along the way," Wing said. "Like from my old school to here, just so many relationships I can have down the road. People I can call, I think it's super huge. And being able for them to meet my family, my family comes to all the games, I think that's huge too. And build super close, genuine relationships with guys that I call my brothers for life. So I think that's a huge thing that I will be forever grateful for."

The Sumner, Washington native always knew he wanted to play football growing up, as he pursued it at the college level.

An injury his senior year of high school complicated things, as Wing wasn't recruited at all, until his lone scholarship offer came late from the Vikings, an opportunity Wing quickly jumped on.

"I learned how to be a better teammate, a better person, and just realize that football is not my life," Wing said. "It's something I get to play and glorify the Lord by. But it's a game at the end of the day and it's something very fun that I love doing. So it was a cool process. Getting that scholarship while being injured was huge to me. I was so grateful for it. But it was an interesting process that I wouldn't take back."

Courtesy Peyton Wing Peyton Wing at Portland State.

At Portland State, Wing spent three seasons, and by that final season, developed into an All-Big Sky linebacker.

He then transferred to Montana last season where he slotted in immediately, led the team in interceptions, and nearly was the team's tackle leader as a first-team All-Big Sky selection.

"Learned the ins and outs of Montana football because it's a night-and-day difference from anything I've ever seen," Wing said. "So being able to thrive in something like this was huge and see how everything goes about like practice and days like very to the tee. So it was a long process. But that summer I met with the coaches almost every day and figured out the defense and then I finally was able to play free and it was fun."

This season, the All-American entered with a laundry list of preseason accolades, and in the offseason was voted a team captain for Montana as his leadership grew to a new level.

Montana Athletics Montana players, including linebacker Peyton Wing (32), celebrate during a game against Southern Utah on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026, at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.

"He's had an opportunity to grow leading the troops through tough times," UM defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Eric Sanders said. "Because we had a couple dark weeks there and he never blinked. He was full speed ahead, no doubt, all in. And so like that's been wonderful to see. And we're coming out the other side and had terrific enthusiasm at practice (Wednesday) and that attitude reflects leadership.

"Peyton is just goof around the guys in the locker room, goof around and then it's time to meet and get everybody to lock it. Like he's the one that bangs on the table and gets everybody's attention to start the meeting. And then full speed on the practice field, full speed on game day, no doubt, keep going. Like he's just wonderful in every area that you would want him to be. So he's been a joy to work with."

"I'm super honored for it," Wing added. "I think we got multiple guys that can be captains. All of our seniors are leaders. We got younger guys that are great leaders too. So yeah, just super honored to be able to be a captain for this team. I love this team with my whole heart and I'd do anything for these guys. So I think it's pretty easy for me to be able to be for these guys and I'm very grateful for it."

To go with two All-Big Sky selections in his career, Wing was a preseason Buck Buchanan watch list nominee. In two seasons at Montana, he's racked up 123 tackles, 16 for loss, 5.5 sacks and four interceptions. This year Wing has 7.5 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks which he got this past weekend against Eastern Washington.

Montana Athletics Montana linebacker Peyton Wing goes low to make a tackle attempt during a game against Northern Arizona on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, at the Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Ariz.

Now, Wing guides the Griz down the home stretch as November begins, and Montana eyes the playoffs and beyond.

"Just playing football, and new atmospheres, having this place be called my home field, it's awesome," Wing said. "This experience I've had, I'm grateful for it all. I mean, super blessed to be able to play this game and do these things.

"I've been soaking it all in and, playing here, you can't beat it. So it's been awesome."

