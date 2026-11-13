Per a November 10, 2026 report from perfectflystore.com, the Smith River is the only river in Montana requiring a lottery-drawn permit to float and fish its best stretch — a 60-mile roadless section from Camp Baker to Eden Bridge that makes for a 4–5 day raft trip (rubber rafts only, they say, since the rocky canyon bends would wreck a drift boat). Since nearly all the surrounding land is privately owned ranch and farmland, access is rated poor; the shop suggests your best bets are winning the permit or politely asking local ranchers for permission. Their report lists the season as the 3rd Saturday of May through November 30 (with a 59-mile state park section open year-round), and stresses that conditions hinge on water levels — spring runoff can swallow June, August tends to run low, and fall fishing depends on rain. Their November 10 update calls current conditions “fairly good.”

Why the Smith Is Different From Every Other Montana River

Most of Montana’s famous trout water is built around easy access: public fishing access sites, boat ramps, and bridge crossings that let you float a different stretch every day of the week. The Smith flips that model. Its premier canyon section runs through a long, winding corridor in central Montana with almost no road access, which is exactly why it has stayed quiet and productive while the state’s better-known rivers see heavy pressure. The Smith is a multi-day wilderness-style float, and the permit system exists to protect that experience, limiting how many parties are on the river at one time.

The river rises in the Big Belt and Little Belt country south of Fort Benton and Great Falls, flowing north through limestone canyon walls, ranchland, and open hills before it meets the Missouri. Anyone who has done the float will tell you the scenery is half the draw: towering rock formations, side canyons, wildlife along the banks, and the kind of quiet you can’t find within sight of a highway. Hunters will appreciate that the same landscape that supports the trout fishery also supports healthy populations of mule deer, whitetail, and other game, though access for hunting runs into the same private-land barriers that limit fishing.

Understanding the Permit Lottery

How the drawing generally works

Because the Smith’s float season is managed through a lottery, applying is the first step of any trip. The process runs through Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP), and applications are typically handled online during an early-year window. Applicants usually choose preferred launch dates, and the drawing assigns permits for specific put-in days. Details such as application deadlines, fees, group-size limits, and how many launches are allowed per day change over time, so check current FWP regulations and the official Smith River permit page before you plan anything.

Improving your odds

Flexibility is the single biggest thing you can offer the lottery. Popular weekend launches in prime season draw far more interest than weekday launches or shoulder-season dates. If your schedule allows, applying for less-requested windows, such as early or late in the season, can improve your chances, and each of those windows offers a very different fishing experience (more on that below). Some anglers also apply every year and treat the permit as a long game rather than a one-shot attempt.

The outfitter option

The shop’s editorial view, noted above, is that the lottery system is a bad deal for everyone but the outfitters. That is their opinion, and there are certainly anglers who disagree, but it points to a real feature of the system: licensed outfitters can offer guided Smith River trips, which gives people who lose the lottery a way onto the water. A guided trip handles the logistics, including rafts, camp gear, food, and shuttle, and puts you with someone who knows the river’s campsites and hazards. If you go that route, confirm the outfitter’s licensing and permit arrangements directly, and compare what is included before you book.

Planning the Float: Logistics That Matter

A 60-mile, 4–5 day trip with no road access is a real expedition, and it rewards careful planning. Some considerations worth thinking through well before your launch date:

Camps and campsites: Camping along the river is generally done at designated sites, which is part of how the river is managed. Know your itinerary and check current FWP rules for how campsites are assigned and used.

Camping along the river is generally done at designated sites, which is part of how the river is managed. Know your itinerary and check current FWP rules for how campsites are assigned and used. Shuttle: With launch and take-out roughly 60 river miles apart, your vehicle shuttle is a significant piece of the trip. Arrange it early, whether through a shuttle service or a friend.

With launch and take-out roughly 60 river miles apart, your vehicle shuttle is a significant piece of the trip. Arrange it early, whether through a shuttle service or a friend. Raft and gear: The report is clear that rubber rafts are the right tool for this canyon. Make sure your raft is in good condition, you carry repair supplies, and everyone has proper safety gear. Pack out everything you pack in.

The report is clear that rubber rafts are the right tool for this canyon. Make sure your raft is in good condition, you carry repair supplies, and everyone has proper safety gear. Pack out everything you pack in. Weather and water: Central Montana weather can swing quickly. Expect everything from hot, bright days to cold, wet snaps, particularly in spring and fall, and pack layers accordingly.

Central Montana weather can swing quickly. Expect everything from hot, bright days to cold, wet snaps, particularly in spring and fall, and pack layers accordingly. Communication: Cell coverage in the canyon is limited, so plan accordingly and leave your itinerary with someone at home.

Cell coverage in the canyon is limited, so plan accordingly and leave your itinerary with someone at home. Regulations: Fishing regulations, license requirements, and aquatic invasive species rules apply, and they can change from year to year. Check current FWP regulations before you go.

Reading the Seasons on the Smith

The report’s point that conditions depend on water levels is the key to timing your trip. Think of the season in terms of what the river is doing rather than what the calendar says.

Late spring

The season opens the third Saturday in May, but runoff can make early conditions unpredictable, with higher, off-color water that can limit fishing. When flows cooperate, this is the window for the salmonfly hatch the report highlights (mid-May to mid-June). Big bugs bring big trout to the surface, which is the kind of fishing many anglers build an entire year around. The tradeoff is timing: runoff can swallow June, so flexibility and a watchful eye on flows matter.

Summer

As runoff recedes, the river settles into more fishable conditions, and hatches such as golden stones, PMDs, tricos, and caddis come into play. By August, the report notes, water tends to run low, which means longer, slower float days, more care navigating shallow riffles, and a premium on early-morning and evening fishing. Late summer is also when terrestrials, namely hoppers, ants, and beetles, can produce some of the most fun dry-fly fishing of the year.

Fall

Fall can be outstanding on the Smith, with cooler temperatures, fewer people, and colorful canyon scenery. The caveat from the report is that fall fishing depends on rain. Autumn moisture helps keep flows healthy and can trigger better insect activity. Blue-winged olives, midges, October caddis, and sculpin streamers all come into play, as the shop’s seasonal fly list shows.

Gear and Flies: Putting the Shop’s Recommendations to Work

The shop’s recommended setup is a 4–6 weight rod with 9–12 ft 5–6X leaders for dry flies, 3–4X for nymphing, and 0–2X for streamers. For this time of year, their fly suggestions are midges (cream and blood red, sizes 20–22), blue-winged olives (size 18), October caddis (size 6), and sculpin streamers. Over the season they highlight the salmonfly hatch (mid-May to mid-June) as a standout, along with golden stones, PMDs, tricos, caddis, and prolific hoppers, ants, and beetles in late summer.

A few general principles help translate that list into a productive day on the water:

Carry range, not just volume. On a multi-day trip you can’t run to a fly shop. Pack a selection that covers surface, subsurface, and streamer fishing so you can adapt when conditions change.

On a multi-day trip you can’t run to a fly shop. Pack a selection that covers surface, subsurface, and streamer fishing so you can adapt when conditions change. Match the rod to the job. A versatile mid-weight rod handles most of what the Smith offers, but if you plan to throw heavy streamers or large hopper patterns, a rod on the heavier end of the shop’s range makes the day easier.

A versatile mid-weight rod handles most of what the Smith offers, but if you plan to throw heavy streamers or large hopper patterns, a rod on the heavier end of the shop’s range makes the day easier. Adjust tippet to conditions. Fine tippets and long leaders matter most when fishing tiny midges or spooky fish in low water. Heavier tippets make sense for streamers and big attractor dries.

Fine tippets and long leaders matter most when fishing tiny midges or spooky fish in low water. Heavier tippets make sense for streamers and big attractor dries. Watch the bugs. Hatch charts are a starting point. What’s actually in the air and on the water that day is the better guide.

Hatch charts are a starting point. What’s actually in the air and on the water that day is the better guide. Bring spares. Extra leaders, tippet, and a backup rod or rod tube protection can save a trip.

As for the fish themselves, the Smith is known as a wild-trout fishery. Treat them accordingly: use barbless hooks if you prefer, keep fish wet, handle them minimally, and release them quickly, especially in warmer, lower water.

Access, Landowners, and Being a Good Neighbor

The report notes that nearly all the surrounding land is privately owned ranch and farmland and that, beyond the permit, your other option is politely asking local ranchers for permission. That advice reflects a basic reality of Montana outdoor recreation: relationships matter. If you do seek permission to access private land, introduce yourself in person if you can, be clear about what you intend to do and when, respect any conditions, close gates behind you, and leave no trace. A courteous approach, and a thank-you afterward, goes a long way toward keeping access open for the next person.

Even on the permitted float, remember that you’re passing through a working agricultural landscape. Know where public access and camping are allowed, and stay within them. Montana’s stream access laws are widely discussed, but how they apply on a given stretch can be nuanced, so check current FWP guidance rather than assuming.

What It Means for Montana Anglers

The Smith is a reminder that some of Montana’s best experiences are earned, not just booked. For resident anglers, the permit system offers an annual chance at one of the state’s premier multi-day floats. For nonresidents dreaming of Montana trout, it’s a reason to plan well ahead and stay flexible. And for anyone who misses out, central Montana and the broader state offer plenty of other quality water to explore while you keep applying.

If you do draw a permit, take it seriously: prepare, travel light on the land, and leave the river as good as you found it. The system that keeps the Smith uncrowded only works if the people who get the chance to float it treat it with respect.

A Note on the Source

Note that all of this comes from Perfect Fly Store’s own reporting and opinion — including the promotion of their own “Perfect Fly” brand products, their claim that 92% of their customers won’t fish anything else, and their editorial gripe that the permit lottery system is “a bad deal for everyone but the outfitters.” They also offer fly-picking and shipping services (2–3 business days via Priority Mail, free over $100) — reachable at 800-594-4726 or sales@perfectflystore.com.

As always, conditions on the river change quickly, and shop reports are a snapshot in time. Before you plan a trip, verify current flows, permit details, and regulations with Montana FWP, and consider checking with local shops and outfitters for up-to-date on-the-water intel.