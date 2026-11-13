Ever cooked pike? If not, here’s an easy recipe win: save the poaching liquid instead of tossing it. Pour it into your soup pot, add potatoes and celery root, and you’ve got a proper fish soup with almost no extra effort. Celery root adds a nice depth that works surprisingly well with fish, and a bit of chili, lemon juice, tarragon, and parsley round it out. Try it once — you’ll find yourself going back for a second spoonful before the first bowl is done.