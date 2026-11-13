Lake Trout- Fish are still in the shallows in big numbers. Jigs and plastics worked the best for us in 40-55 FOW. Toiling cranks on the dam and casting spoons will produce some fish also. Trolling speed was 2.5-2.8

Northern Pike- Excellent fishing over the weedbeds that are still holding some good green vegetation. Casting spoons and some top water lures both worked well. The fish were most active from mid morning on into the afternoon,having some bright skies helped also

Smallmouth- live bait has still been the deal this past week. 3-4 inch sucker minnows or crawlers on a single plain #10 treble with a little weight or a small 1/8-1/4 ounce hair jig worked the best. 20-30 FOW held the most fish for us

Water temps this past week were still 51-54 degrees