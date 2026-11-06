Corvallis man sentenced for five felony and thirteen misdemeanor poaching crimes

CORVALLIS– Jason Rulon Davis of Corvallis was recently sentenced for 18 wildlife poaching crimes committed in Ravalli County.

In May, Davis was convicted of a mix of felony and misdemeanor crimes that resulted in a prison sentence, a requirement to pay restitution and court fees, and a lifetime loss of hunting and fishing privileges.

Davis, who had a history of previous hunting violations and loss of privileges, continued to pursue illegal activities. Tips from the public prompted Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to open the most recent investigation. The case is a result of a four-year long investigation led by FWP and prosecuted by the Ravalli County Attorney’s Office.

“We would like to thank the Ravalli County attorney’s office for all of their work on this case,” said FWP Region 2 Warden Captain, Kyle Miller. “These crimes were extensive and spanned many years, and we appreciate the time and effort that the Ravalli County attorney’s office invested to prosecute this case and hold Jason Davis accountable for his actions.”

Davis aided others with unlawful hunting-related activities and was found guilty of five felonies for unlawfully possessing, shipping, and transporting poached deer, along with misdemeanor accountability charges of hunting without licenses, and over-limit of deer in a hunting season. In total, Davis was found guilty of unlawful possession and related charges for six game animals, including three trophy mule deer bucks, two trophy white-tailed bucks, and a mountain lion.

FWP Criminal Investigator, Justin Singleterry, said that in connection to this case, Davis was found guilty on charges related to an illegal mule deer buck killed in trophy Hunting District 270. The investigation showed that Davis helped his son shoot a mule deer buck, which had a Boone & Crockett gross score of over 197 inches, without a permit, from the roadway, and after dark by the aid of artificial light. Davis and his son then removed the head and antlers of the deer, leaving the carcass to waste.

At his August sentencing, Davis received a 31- and one-half year sentence that included a 15-year prison sentence with a parole restriction of five years. He also lost his hunting, fishing, and trapping privileges for life and must pay restitution and court fees totaling over $50,000. Once Davis is released from prison, he will be prohibited from accompanying anyone hunting, fishing, or trapping and barred from entering public or private lands where hunting is permitted, to include FWP Block Management Areas for the duration of his sentence.

FWP game wardens say that wildlife crime investigations like this one are often initiated or solved because of leads from the public. Visit tipmont.mt.gov for more information on reporting natural resource crimes and who to contact in your local area.

–fwp–

Feature photo credit: Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks