Meadow to Canyon: Bozeman’s Gallatin Trout Run 11.2.26

The Rivers Edge November 2, 2026 Gallatin River report notes flows at 465 CFS near Gallatin Gateway and says fishing has been best later in the morning and through the afternoon, with wintering fish favoring longer, deeper runs and midges and baetis appearing on cloudy days; the report advises anglers to “Watch out for redds!” and says “the best fishing has been later in the mornings and into the afternoons.” Suggested flies include Pat’s Rubberlegs Camo, Silver Lightning Bug, Tungsten Wonder Nymph, Black Zebra Midge, and Parachute BWO. You can contact The Rivers Edge at 1-406-586-5373.

The Gallatin River near Bozeman, Montana, offers varied fishing from Yellowstone’s quiet meadow water to the fast canyon and the broader valley. Anglers can try nymphs, streamers, or dry flies, adjusting their approach and moving between spots to find active fish; spring runoff and storm-driven sediment can affect conditions. For local information or a guided trip, contact The Rivers Edge in Bozeman: