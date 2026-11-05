The only thing that should be baiting wildlife in Montana is… nothing.

Hunting season is on in Montana, so here’s a field note before you head out: don’t use bait to hunt game animals, and don’t put out supplemental feed for wildlife. Both are prohibited under Montana law.

See a bag of “wildlife attractant” at the store? That’s not a permission slip. Check the regulations before buying or using any feed, supplement, or attractant.

Why the restriction? Feeding and baiting can change animals’ habits, crowd them together, and make disease and run-ins with people more likely.

Help keep wildlife wild—and Montana’s hunting traditions strong.

Spot a suspected wildlife violation? Call 1-800-TIP-MONT or report it at MT.

Check out more from FWP here.