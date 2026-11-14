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Cooke City forest project returns with smaller footprint, lingering questions
By Nick Mott,11 days ago
The Custer Gallatin National Forest last month revived a long-awaited and controversial forest project near Cooke City with a slightly smaller scope. The agency rescinded it earlier this year following a legal threat filed by environmental groups. This newest iteration of the Cooke City Fuels and Forest Health Project, resubmitted...
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