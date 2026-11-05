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Montana Legislature remains in Republican hands despite nationwide blue wave
By Zeke Lloyd,7 days ago
The makeup of state lawmakers around the country looks much bluer than it did just a few days ago. In Montana, though, both chambers remain Republican. A blue wave swept the country during Tuesday’s midterms. But in the Montana Legislature, redistricting maps from 2023 effectively walled off Republican-held districts and kept Democratic momentum modest.
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