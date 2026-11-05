undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Republicans win Montana PSC races following delays in AP call
By Ellis Juhlin,6 days ago
This story is produced by Montana Free Press/Mountain Journal in collaboration with Grist as part of the Report for America Local News Initiative. Republicans Annie Bukacek and Jeff Pattison have been elected to the Montana Public Service Commission. They will join the three other commissioners on the PSC to regulate utilities, including the state’s largest monopoly, NorthWestern Energy. The Associated Press called the races at 11:04 a.m. MST on Nov. 5, approximately two days after polls closed on Nov. 3, due to technical difficulties the AP experienced.
1