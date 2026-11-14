Norovirus season in Montana is starting, with cases usually rising in the fall and peaking between December and April; the virus spreads easily and causes sudden vomiting, severe diarrhea, and stomach cramps. To help stop spread, wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, stay home when sick and for 48 hours after symptoms end, handle and prepare food safely, and clean high-touch surfaces with an EPA-registered cleaner that is effective against norovirus. All gastrointestinal outbreaks must be reported to local and tribal health departments in Montana and to Montana DPHHS.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Cascade City-County Health Department