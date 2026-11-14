🚨 Flu hospitalizations rising: how to protect your family

State health officials say Montana has already seen 96 flu hospitalizations and 3 deaths this season, compared with 4 hospitalizations and 0 deaths at this time last year. They’re urging Montanans to take extra care this winter.

Key steps:

Get vaccinated : Flu : everyone 6 months+ , once each season. COVID-19 (2026–27) : all adults 18+ ; kids 6 months–17 with weak immune systems; others based on parent–provider decision. Pneumococcal : kids under 5 , adults 50+ , and people at higher risk. RSV vaccine : adults 50+ after talking with a provider; pregnant women 32–36 weeks in RSV season. RSV antibodies : infants under 8 months if mom wasn’t vaccinated; some kids 8–19 months with certain conditions.

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If you have fever, cough, sore throat, headache, body aches, or fatigue:

Stay home and limit contact.

and limit contact. High‑risk people should seek care quickly for testing and treatment.

Get urgent care for trouble breathing, chest pain, confusion, or inability to stay awake.

You can usually resume activities once you’re fever‑free 24 hours without medicine and feeling better, but for 5 days after that, keep washing hands, masking in close settings, testing before seeing high‑risk people, and improving air flow.

Questions: DPHHS – Jon Ebelt, (406) 444-0936, (406) 461-3757, jebelt@mt.gov.