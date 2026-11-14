📢 Montana psychologist honored for statewide behavioral health work

Dr. Desiree L. Fox, director of the CSKT Tribal Health Behavioral Wellness & Recovery Division, has been named the 2026 Mignon Waterman Award recipient by the Montana Healthcare Foundation.

The award recognizes her leadership in improving behavioral health for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) and across Montana. Under her leadership, CSKT Tribal Health has:

Expanded same-day behavioral health access in clinics, including telehealth .

in clinics, including . Created an intensive day program that combines mental health, substance use treatment, cultural activities, and support for people in the CSKT Tribal Jail and those leaving inpatient care.

that combines mental health, substance use treatment, cultural activities, and support for people in the and those leaving inpatient care. Brought school-based and mobile mental health services to reservation schools through a mobile wellness unit .

to reservation schools through a . Re-established CSKT-based emergency behavioral health on-call services, with expansion to local hospitals in progress.

The article also explains that the Mignon Waterman Award, started in 2017, honors a founding trustee and is given each year to someone who has made major contributions to behavioral health in Montana.