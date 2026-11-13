📅 School lesson week: Taking Care of Our School

Trout Creek School will run a “Teach-To: Taking Care of Our School” focus from November 16–20, 2026.

During this week, students will learn and practice how to:

Take care of school materials and spaces

Clean up after themselves

after themselves Report damage when they see it

If you’re a parent or guardian, this is a good time to talk with your child about respecting school property and helping keep classrooms, hallways, and shared areas clean and safe.