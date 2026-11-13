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Education
📅 Nov 16–20: “Taking Care of Our School” lesson week
10 days ago
📅 School lesson week: Taking Care of Our School
Trout Creek School will run a “Teach-To: Taking Care of Our School” focus from November 16–20, 2026.
During this week, students will learn and practice how to:
- Take care of school materials and spaces
- Clean up after themselves
- Report damage when they see it
If you’re a parent or guardian, this is a good time to talk with your child about respecting school property and helping keep classrooms, hallways, and shared areas clean and safe.
More Info: Teach-To: Taking Care of Our School | Trout Creek ...
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