📅 Old-Fashioned Tree Lighting at 9 Mile Schoolhouse

Kick off the holidays with a cozy, old-time tree lighting at 9 Mile Schoolhouse on Friday, November 13, 2026, from 6:00–8:00 PM.

Neighbors and friends are invited to:

Watch the big Christmas tree being lit

being lit Sing carols together

together Hear which nonprofit organization will be honored this holiday season

It’s a simple, family-friendly way to slow down before the busy holiday rush and enjoy time together.

Just show up at 9 Mile Schoolhouse during the event time to join the celebration.