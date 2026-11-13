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📅 Old-Fashioned Tree Lighting at 9 Mile Schoolhouse
4 days ago
📅 Old-Fashioned Tree Lighting at 9 Mile Schoolhouse
Kick off the holidays with a cozy, old-time tree lighting at 9 Mile Schoolhouse on Friday, November 13, 2026, from 6:00–8:00 PM.
Neighbors and friends are invited to:
- Watch the big Christmas tree being lit
- Sing carols together
- Hear which nonprofit organization will be honored this holiday season
It’s a simple, family-friendly way to slow down before the busy holiday rush and enjoy time together.
Just show up at 9 Mile Schoolhouse during the event time to join the celebration.
More Info: Old-Fashioned Tree Lighting | Visit Monta...
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