undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Health
Lewis & Clark Public Health offers travel vaccines
6 days ago
Lewis and Clark Public Health offers travel vaccine visits and also talks with patients about staying safe and healthy during sex while traveling, including using condoms, staying up to date on HPV and Hep A & B shots, getting tested often, avoiding high‑risk situations, and asking about PrEP for HIV prevention during travel health visits.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Lewis and Clark Public Health
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.