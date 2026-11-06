🚨 Montana reminds hunters: no baiting or feeding game animals

🚨 Reminder: Don’t bait or feed game animals in Montana

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is reminding everyone that it’s illegal under state law to:

Hunt game animals using bait

Provide supplemental feed to wildlife

This applies even if stores sell products labeled as wildlife feed, supplements, or attractants. Being able to buy it does not mean it’s legal to use for hunting.

FWP notes that baiting and feeding can change animals’ natural behavior, crowd them into small areas, and raise the risk of disease and human-wildlife conflicts.

Before you head out this hunting season, take a moment to read Montana’s hunting regulations and make sure you understand the rules on baiting and feeding.

If you see suspected illegal hunting or other wildlife violations, report it to FWP at 1-800-TIP-MONT or online at tipmont.mt.gov.