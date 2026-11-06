📢 Order conservation trees before April 2027 sell-out

💰 Order trees from Fergus Conservation District for 2027

The Fergus Conservation District is taking orders for trees from four different nurseries.

You can:

Call : 406-708-3001

: Email : ferguscd@macdnet.org

: Stop by: 211 McKinley St, Ste 3, Lewistown, MT

to get the full lists of trees available and place your order.

They recommend ordering as early as possible, because many trees sell out before the April 2027 deadline. If you’re planning windbreaks, shelterbelts, or yard trees, now is a good time to get on the list.