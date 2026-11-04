♻️ New two-bin plastic recycling program in Mont Belvieu

💰 Sort plastic right with Mont Belvieu’s new two-bin recycling

Mont Belvieu has a new plastic recycling program to make it easier to keep waste out of landfills.

You’ll now sort plastics into two types at home:

FLEXIBLE plastics (go in the FLEXIBLE bin):

Grocery and retail bags

Bread, produce, and zip-top bags

Newspaper sleeves, dry-cleaning bags

Bubble wrap, air pillows, case wrap, pallet wrap

RIGID plastics (go in the RIGID bin):

Milk/water jugs, detergent jugs

Shampoo/lotion bottles

Yogurt, butter, sour cream tubs

Takeout containers, plastic cups

Buckets, plant pots, prescription bottles

Soda and water bottles

For rigid plastics: empty, rinse, dry, and leave lids on. Don’t put plastic bags in the rigid bin.

You can still bring paper, cardboard, and cans. Glass is NOT accepted.

Drop-off location: 4031 Perry Avenue, Mont Belvieu, TX 77523

Hours: Wednesdays 4:00–8:00 p.m. and Saturdays 8:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.