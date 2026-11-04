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♻️ New two-bin plastic recycling program in Mont Belvieu
💰 Sort plastic right with Mont Belvieu’s new two-bin recycling
Mont Belvieu has a new plastic recycling program to make it easier to keep waste out of landfills.
You’ll now sort plastics into two types at home:
FLEXIBLE plastics (go in the FLEXIBLE bin):
- Grocery and retail bags
- Bread, produce, and zip-top bags
- Newspaper sleeves, dry-cleaning bags
- Bubble wrap, air pillows, case wrap, pallet wrap
RIGID plastics (go in the RIGID bin):
- Milk/water jugs, detergent jugs
- Shampoo/lotion bottles
- Yogurt, butter, sour cream tubs
- Takeout containers, plastic cups
- Buckets, plant pots, prescription bottles
- Soda and water bottles
For rigid plastics: empty, rinse, dry, and leave lids on. Don’t put plastic bags in the rigid bin.
You can still bring paper, cardboard, and cans. Glass is NOT accepted.
Drop-off location: 4031 Perry Avenue, Mont Belvieu, TX 77523
Hours: Wednesdays 4:00–8:00 p.m. and Saturdays 8:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.
More Info: Sort Smart. Recycle Smarter. • Mont Belvieu, TX
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