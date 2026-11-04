Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Mont Belvieu

♻️ New two-bin plastic recycling program in Mont Belvieu

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K6KQn_1Gkc8AO300

💰 Sort plastic right with Mont Belvieu’s new two-bin recycling

Mont Belvieu has a new plastic recycling program to make it easier to keep waste out of landfills.

You’ll now sort plastics into two types at home:

FLEXIBLE plastics (go in the FLEXIBLE bin):

  • Grocery and retail bags
  • Bread, produce, and zip-top bags
  • Newspaper sleeves, dry-cleaning bags
  • Bubble wrap, air pillows, case wrap, pallet wrap

RIGID plastics (go in the RIGID bin):

  • Milk/water jugs, detergent jugs
  • Shampoo/lotion bottles
  • Yogurt, butter, sour cream tubs
  • Takeout containers, plastic cups
  • Buckets, plant pots, prescription bottles
  • Soda and water bottles

For rigid plastics: empty, rinse, dry, and leave lids on. Don’t put plastic bags in the rigid bin.

You can still bring paper, cardboard, and cans. Glass is NOT accepted.

Drop-off location: 4031 Perry Avenue, Mont Belvieu, TX 77523
Hours: Wednesdays 4:00–8:00 p.m. and Saturdays 8:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.

More Info: Sort Smart. Recycle Smarter. • Mont Belvieu, TX

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments