Monrovia neighbors are sharing some great free items and also looking for help with local outreach. Here’s what’s available around town right now.

Type of freebie: Mixed household and kids’ items

Location: Grand Ave, Monrovia, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

This neighbor is clearing out a lot of things in one go. Items mentioned include walkers, ride-on toys, a baby bassinet, games, books, clothes, shoes, and other household items. It sounds like a good stop if you need kids’ gear or are setting up a home on a budget.

The post notes they are open till 4 and that everything must go, so it’s best to head over sooner rather than later.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Men’s navy loafers, Vinny’s brand, size 9

Condition: Excellent

Location: Grand Ave, Monrovia, CA

Category: Clothing & accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

Stylish navy loafers in excellent condition, suitable for both formal and casual wear. If you wear a men’s size 9, these could be a nice upgrade for work, events, or everyday use.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Black leather dress shoes, Scarosso brand, size 41

Condition: Excellent; comes with original box

Location: Grand Ave, Monrovia, CA

Category: Clothing & accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

Elegant black leather dress shoes in excellent condition, and they come with the original box. Listed as size 41 (European sizing), so be sure to check your size conversion before you message the poster.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Type: Ongoing donation drive (non-monetary items)

Organizer: Doug McComb, Monrovia resident

Location/Meetup: The Monrovia Bears, Monrovia, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

A local neighbor, Doug, is organizing a weekly outreach to people living on Skid Row. He notes that nights are consistently cold (down into the low 60s and upper 50s) while days are still very hot, and there is little to no shade where people are staying.

Doug is asking for non-monetary donations to support this effort. The post focuses on the tough weather conditions for people living in tents or on the sidewalk. If you have extra supplies or goods to share, this is a way to help beyond your own block.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

(Note: There is a second post with the same title and details; they appear to be duplicates, so only one is listed here.)

Free items in Monrovia tend to go quickly, and community efforts like the Skid Row outreach depend on timely support. If something here interests you, or you’d like to help, click through and contact the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.