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Monrovia
📅 Monrovia events, deals, storm prep & job openings this month
10 days ago
📅 Big week of events, deals, and prep in Monrovia
Here’s what’s coming up and available around town:
- Community Prayer Breakfast – Fri, Nov 20, 8 a.m., DoubleTree by Hilton Monrovia. Tickets $45 or $400 for a table of 10. Tickets must be bought by today, Nov 13, through the Chamber (kr@monroviacc.com, 626-358-1159).
- Thankful & Grateful Holiday Gathering & Tree Lighting – Thu, Nov 19, 5–8 p.m., Library Park, 321 S. Myrtle Ave. Free, with live entertainment, story times, crafts, booths, photos, and carriage rides.
- Self-serve gravel – Free gravel and bags now at Recreation Park, 620 S. Shamrock Ave., first-come, first-served.
- Small Business Month passport – Shop at 21 local businesses through Nov 28 to earn stars and raffle entries. Redeem completed passports Sat, Nov 28, 11 a.m.–4:30 p.m. at the Chamber booth at Myrtle & Lemon.
- Free Contractor Surety Bond Seminar – Tue, Dec 1, 10–11:30 a.m., Monrovia Community Center, 119 W. Palm Ave. Second session Thu, Dec 3 in Diamond Bar. Email Amir Betties to reserve a seat.
- DIY Garden Gifts Workshop – Sat, Nov 14, 10–11:30 a.m., Monrovia Community Garden, 303 W. Colorado Blvd. Free, no RSVP.
- Food ED Pie-Palooza – Order $100 pumpkin or apple pies to support local school gardens; pickup Nov 23–24 or donate pies/cash at foodedgardens.org.
- Native Plant Sale & Free Tree Giveaway – Sat, Nov 14, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., Monrovia Historical Museum, 742 E. Lemon Ave. City will give away 200 native trees while supplies last.
- Holiday Parade – Thu, Dec 3, 7 p.m., up Myrtle from Walnut to Palm. To enter a float, contact tpeterson@monroviaca.gov or 626-256-8233.
- Festival of Trees – Sat, Dec 5, 5:30 p.m., Annandale Golf Club, Pasadena. Tickets $300 (single) or $2,750 (table of 10). Info and auction donations at foothillsfestivaloftrees.com or fot@foothillsbgc.org.
- Storm prep – Sign up for Alert LA County and City of Monrovia emergency alerts, clear gutters, and consider flood insurance at FloodSmart.gov.
- Jobs with the City – Now hiring Fire Cadet (PT) and Police Officers (recruit/entry/lateral); sign up for job interest cards on the City website.
- Construction & traffic – Check the Projects and Traffic Updates page for current sidewalk and street work, including sidewalk inspections west of Myrtle.
More Info: City Manager's Update | November 13, 2026 | Ci...
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