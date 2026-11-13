📅 Big week of events, deals, and prep in Monrovia Here’s what’s coming up and available around town: Community Prayer Breakfast – Fri, Nov 20, 8 a.m. , DoubleTree by Hilton Monrovia . Tickets $45 or $400 for a table of 10. Tickets must be bought by today, Nov 13 , through the Chamber ( kr@monroviacc.com , 626-358-1159 ).

– , . Tickets or for a table of 10. , through the Chamber ( , ). Thankful & Grateful Holiday Gathering & Tree Lighting – Thu, Nov 19, 5–8 p.m. , Library Park, 321 S. Myrtle Ave. Free, with live entertainment, story times, crafts, booths, photos, and carriage rides.

– , Free, with live entertainment, story times, crafts, booths, photos, and carriage rides. Self-serve gravel – Free gravel and bags now at Recreation Park, 620 S. Shamrock Ave. , first-come, first-served.

– Free gravel and bags now at , first-come, first-served. Small Business Month passport – Shop at 21 local businesses through Nov 28 to earn stars and raffle entries. Redeem completed passports Sat, Nov 28, 11 a.m.–4:30 p.m. at the Chamber booth at Myrtle & Lemon .

– Shop at through to earn stars and raffle entries. Redeem completed passports at the Chamber booth at . Free Contractor Surety Bond Seminar – Tue, Dec 1, 10–11:30 a.m. , Monrovia Community Center, 119 W. Palm Ave. Second session Thu, Dec 3 in Diamond Bar. Email Amir Betties to reserve a seat.

– , Second session in Diamond Bar. Email to reserve a seat. DIY Garden Gifts Workshop – Sat, Nov 14, 10–11:30 a.m. , Monrovia Community Garden, 303 W. Colorado Blvd. Free, no RSVP.

– , Free, no RSVP. Food ED Pie-Palooza – Order $100 pumpkin or apple pies to support local school gardens; pickup Nov 23–24 or donate pies/cash at foodedgardens.org .

– Order to support local school gardens; pickup or donate pies/cash at . Native Plant Sale & Free Tree Giveaway – Sat, Nov 14, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. , Monrovia Historical Museum, 742 E. Lemon Ave. City will give away 200 native trees while supplies last.

– , City will give away while supplies last. Holiday Parade – Thu, Dec 3, 7 p.m. , up Myrtle from Walnut to Palm . To enter a float, contact tpeterson@monroviaca.gov or 626-256-8233 .

– , up Myrtle from . To enter a float, contact or . Festival of Trees – Sat, Dec 5, 5:30 p.m. , Annandale Golf Club, Pasadena . Tickets $300 (single) or $2,750 (table of 10). Info and auction donations at foothillsfestivaloftrees.com or fot@foothillsbgc.org .

– , . Tickets (single) or (table of 10). Info and auction donations at or . Storm prep – Sign up for Alert LA County and City of Monrovia emergency alerts , clear gutters, and consider flood insurance at FloodSmart.gov .

– Sign up for and , clear gutters, and consider flood insurance at . Jobs with the City – Now hiring Fire Cadet (PT) and Police Officers (recruit/entry/lateral) ; sign up for job interest cards on the City website.

– Now hiring and ; sign up for job interest cards on the City website. Construction & traffic – Check the Projects and Traffic Updates page for current sidewalk and street work, including sidewalk inspections west of Myrtle.

More Info: City Manager's Update | November 13, 2026 | Ci...