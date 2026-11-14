Monroeville has a nice mix of sales roles right now, from summer gigs for students to full-time careers with strong perks. If you’re good with people and like closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: JML Landscape Management

JML Landscape Management Location: Monroeville, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage a portfolio of landscape clients, keep properties looking sharp, and drive renewals and enhancement sales. This role comes with industry-leading pay (no range listed), bonuses, company vehicle, laptop/phone, paid vacation/holidays, health benefits, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Lotus Sales

Lotus Sales Location: Monroeville, PA (housing available for students who relocate)

(housing available for students who relocate) Type: Listed as Volunteer , but paid, commission-based

Listed as , but Compensation: Commission only; students typically earn $7k–$20k+ over the summer (first-year average $10k–$14k)

Full-time summer door-to-door style sales: meet homeowners, explain services, and sign new customers. You get hands-on training, daily coaching, bonuses, and leadership opportunities, plus a strong resume boost if you’re a motivated student.

Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190)

Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190) Location: Remote – serving Monroeville, PA area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; performance-based with bonuses

Pure closing role: you get live, pre-screened purchase leads and online/AI-matched leads, no cold calling or building a pipeline from scratch. Best for experienced closers who know their conversion rate and want flexible schedule, advancement, and strong support from a national LO team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles tend to pop up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.