Monroeville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with big hospital systems and local facilities all hiring. If you’re in nursing, medicine, or admissions, there are solid options right now.

Employer: Allegheny Health Network (AHN)

Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Location: Monroeville, PA (Forbes Hospital)

(Forbes Hospital) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the only OB Trauma Center in the Pittsburgh area, on a combined Labor/Delivery/Recovery/Postpartum and Level II NICU unit that averages 70–100 births per month. You’ll use the full nursing process, mentor others, and rotate as charge nurse while caring for moms and babies in a busy, high-acuity setting.

Employer: UPMC

Location: Based in Monroeville, PA with work at UPMC East & McKeesport

Based in with work at UPMC East & McKeesport Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (stated as commensurate with experience)

Join a large, integrated multi-hospital urology practice with inpatient coverage at UPMC East and McKeesport and outpatient offices in Monroeville and McKeesport. Role includes general urology, call about one weekend and six weeknights per month, and requires MD plus board certification/eligibility and PA license.

Employer: Monroeville Chrysler Jeep (healthcare-focused admissions role)

(healthcare-focused admissions role) Location: Monroeville, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Admissions Department for a healthcare facility, managing the full intake process from screening and paperwork to bed assignments and insurance checks. This is a good fit if you have 2+ years of admissions experience, strong Microsoft Office skills, and like working closely with residents, families, and referral sources.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare roles in Monroeville tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.