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📋 Monroeville PA Admin Jobs with Multiple Healthcare Offices
Monroeville’s healthcare offices are busy and hiring. If you like helping patients, phones, and paperwork, there are several solid front-desk roles open right now.
Patient Access Coordinator II / Registration – AHN Cancer Institute – Forbes
- Employer: Allegheny Health Network
- Location: Monroeville, PA (Forbes campus, Radiation Oncology)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll be the first point of contact for cancer patients, handling scheduling, pre-registration, insurance checks, and payment estimates. Good fit if you have 2+ years in medical, finance, or high-volume customer service and are comfortable with computers and detailed data entry.
Medical Receptionist – Jefferson, PA (Monroeville Office)
- Employer: Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery
- Location: Monroeville, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (offers incentive pay up to +$2/hour)
Front-desk role in a busy dermatology practice: greet patients, check them in/out, handle phones, charts, and insurance cards. Comes with PTO, holidays, medical/dental benefits (30+ hrs), 401(k) match, and up to 40% off products and cosmetic procedures.
Medical Receptionist – Retina Vitreous Consultants
- Employer: Retina Vitreous Consultants Inc
- Location: Monroeville, PA (in-person, some local travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: From $18.00/hour
Ophthalmology front-desk job where you’ll check patients in/out, schedule, answer phones, collect co-pays, and work in systems like Nextech/NextGen. Includes health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), PTO, uniform allowance, and on-the-job training; requires 1+ year medical receptionist experience and flexible hours.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send a quick application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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