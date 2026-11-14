Monroeville’s healthcare offices are busy and hiring. If you like helping patients, phones, and paperwork, there are several solid front-desk roles open right now.

Employer: Allegheny Health Network

Allegheny Health Network Location: Monroeville, PA (Forbes campus, Radiation Oncology)

(Forbes campus, Radiation Oncology) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the first point of contact for cancer patients, handling scheduling, pre-registration, insurance checks, and payment estimates. Good fit if you have 2+ years in medical, finance, or high-volume customer service and are comfortable with computers and detailed data entry.

Employer: Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery

Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Location: Monroeville, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers incentive pay up to +$2/hour)

Front-desk role in a busy dermatology practice: greet patients, check them in/out, handle phones, charts, and insurance cards. Comes with PTO, holidays, medical/dental benefits (30+ hrs), 401(k) match, and up to 40% off products and cosmetic procedures.

Employer: Retina Vitreous Consultants Inc

Retina Vitreous Consultants Inc Location: Monroeville, PA (in-person, some local travel)

(in-person, some local travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: From $18.00/hour

Ophthalmology front-desk job where you’ll check patients in/out, schedule, answer phones, collect co-pays, and work in systems like Nextech/NextGen. Includes health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), PTO, uniform allowance, and on-the-job training; requires 1+ year medical receptionist experience and flexible hours.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.