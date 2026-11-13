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🛒 Monroeville Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Monroeville’s retail scene is busy, and stores are hiring for people who like helping customers and keeping shelves stocked. If you want steady hours and a team setting, these roles are worth a look.
Area Supervisor
- Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.
- Location: Monroeville, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a section of the store, help open and close, and guide Retail Associates while keeping the sales floor safe, clean, and easy to shop. Good fit if you have customer service experience, want leadership duties, and can work evenings and weekends.
Overnight Grocery Team Member
- Employer: Giant Eagle
- Location: Monroeville, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work overnight in a calmer store setting, stocking shelves, unloading trucks, and keeping the backroom organized. Great if you like working independently, don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs, and prefer night shifts.
Personal Shopper
- Employer: Giant Eagle
- Location: Monroeville, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Pick and pack online grocery orders like you’re shopping for a friend, then help with pickup and payments. This is a good entry role (16+ welcome) if you enjoy one-on-one service and using apps and tech.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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