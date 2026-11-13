Monroeville’s care facilities are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work and keeping spaces safe and clean, there are a few solid options right now.

Employer: Monroeville Post Acute (listed via Monroeville Chrysler Jeep )

Monroeville Post Acute (listed via ) Location: Monroeville, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16/hr

Support a 131-bed post-acute care facility by helping keep the building safe, clean, and in good working order. Great fit if you’re a “jack of all trades” with a valid driver’s license and want steady work plus PTO for your birthday, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and wellness discounts.

Employer: Monroeville Post Acute (listed via Monroeville Chrysler Jeep )

Monroeville Post Acute (listed via ) Location: Monroeville, PA

Type: Full-time, Evening shift

Pay: $15/hr

Keep this nursing home running smoothly by handling laundry and light housekeeping so residents always have clean linens and clothing. Good for someone with basic math and reading skills who can lift up to 50 lbs and wants health benefits, 401(k) with match, and steady hours in a low-to-moderate noise setting.

Employer: Monroeville Post Acute

Location: Monroeville, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$20/hr

Hands-on role keeping plumbing, electrical, and building systems in good shape at the same 131-bed facility on MacBeth Dr. This one pays more and highlights growth potential, including a DON promoted from within and a nursing school loan repayment program if you’re looking to build a long-term healthcare career.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through and reading the full posting—sometimes the details open a door you didn’t expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.