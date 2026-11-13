Monroeville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand from hospitals and post-acute care. If you’re in nursing, surgery, or radiology, there are some solid options here right now.

Employer: Monroeville Post Acute (listed via Monroeville Chrysler Jeep )

Monroeville Post Acute (listed via ) Location: Monroeville, PA

Type: Part-time, 2nd shift

Pay: Up to $33/hr

131-bed post-acute facility where you’ll provide hands-on nursing care and supervise CNAs. Perks include same-day pay (PayActiv), PTO for your birthday, loan repayment, multiple health plans, 401(k) with match, and PRN options across their network.

Employer: UPMC (UPP Clinical Radiology Division)

(UPP Clinical Radiology Division) Location: Remote role supporting Pittsburgh/Monroeville area

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $492K base + incentives; potential over $1M

Work fully remote for a large, subspecialty-trained radiology group covering UPMC hospitals and imaging centers. Mix of subspecialty and ED generalist shifts, 9 weeks PTO, multiple shift options, visa sponsorship, strong benefits, and internal moonlighting for extra income.

Employer: UPMC East Hospital

Location: Monroeville, PA

Type: Full-time (3x12s or 4x10s, weekdays with rotating call)

(3x12s or 4x10s, weekdays with rotating call) Bonus: Sign-on bonus up to $25,000 (based on experience and work commitment)

Join an expanding OR with ortho, robotics, vascular hybrid and more. Great for both new grads and experienced Surg Techs, with a career ladder for pay growth, strong education support, and rare openings in this department.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—healthcare hiring moves fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.