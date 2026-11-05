🔧 Monroeville PA Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Monroeville has some solid building and grounds roles right now, especially if you like keeping spaces clean, safe, and welcoming.

Below are several local options with clear pay info and steady hours.

Employer: SpringHill Suites

SpringHill Suites Location: Monroeville, PA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: From $13.50/hour

Keep guest rooms, hallways, and public areas clean and stocked in a well-known hotel brand. This role includes daily room service, restocking supplies, and occasional deep cleaning, with benefits like health insurance, 401(k), paid time off, and employee discounts.

Employer: Monroeville Post Acute

Location: Monroeville, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$17/hour

Help keep a 131-bed care facility clean and homelike for residents recovering and healing. This job offers steady hours, multiple healthcare plans, PTO for your birthday, 401(k) with match, and chances to grow, including support if you’re interested in nursing school.

Employer: Monroeville Post Acute

Location: Monroeville, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$17/hour

Focus on laundering linens and keeping residents’ clothing and bedding fresh in the same post-acute facility. You’ll work with a long-tenured team, get health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO for your birthday, and the option to pick up extra PRN shifts at nearby sister facilities.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.