🏥 Monroeville PA Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN & Hybrid Roles

Monroeville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with big hospital systems and specialty centers hiring across nursing and support roles. If you’re in healthcare and want to stay close to home, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Allegheny Health Network

Allegheny Health Network Location: Monroeville, PA (Forbes Hospital)

(Forbes Hospital) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Fast-paced 41-bed Med Surg unit with ortho, stroke, trauma, and neurosurgery patients. Great fit for new grad RNs who want strong experience plus the chance to earn ortho, stroke, and trauma certifications in a Level II trauma hospital.

Employer: Allegheny Health Network

Allegheny Health Network Location: Monroeville, PA (Forbes Hospital – 6 North)

(Forbes Hospital – 6 North) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed 43-bed general surgical unit caring for a wide mix of post-op patients across multiple surgical service lines. Designed for new grad RNs who want broad surgical experience in a busy community hospital with big-city services.

Employer: Saber Healthcare Group

Location: Monroeville, PA

Type: Full-time and Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed SNF role focused on assessing residents, creating care plans, and supervising aides. Highlights include daily or weekly pay options, generous PTO and benefits, career growth support, and visa/Green Card sponsorship for qualified international RNs.

Employer: UPMC Hillman Cancer Center

Location: Monroeville, PA (UPMC East Medical Oncology office)

(UPMC East Medical Oncology office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; $6,000 sign-on bonus

Not listed; Daylight Monday–Friday triage nurse role with some infusion support. Ideal if you want oncology experience, a steady weekday schedule, and access to UPMC’s nursing career ladder and specialty cancer-care environment.

Employer: Kadima Healthcare

Location: Monroeville, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Leadership role for an experienced RN who wants to supervise staff, manage daily operations, and drive quality of care. Good match if you enjoy mentoring nurses and having a say in how the unit runs.

Employer: CVS Health Specialty Pharmacy

Location: Monroeville, PA (Hybrid) – onsite with some remote flexibility

– onsite with some remote flexibility Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.00 – $28.46/hour + potential bonus

+ potential bonus Non-clinical role handling insurance follow-up and collections for specialty pharmacy prescriptions. Offers free parking, a 40-hour week, and a full CVS benefits package if you like healthcare but prefer office work over bedside care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same employer page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.