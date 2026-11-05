🍽️ Monroeville Food & Spa Jobs: Multiple Local Openings

Monroeville has a nice mix of food and beauty jobs right now, from fast-paced restaurant work to calm spa settings. If you like serving guests and working with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: McDonald's (franchise location)

McDonald's (franchise location) Location: Monroeville, PA

Monroeville, PA Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

You’ll lead shifts, manage crew members, and keep things running smoothly so guests get fast, friendly service. This role covers scheduling, training, food safety, cleanliness, and customer service, with benefits like flexible scheduling, PTO, free meals, 401(k) with match, next-day pay, tuition assistance, and training opportunities.

Employer: Gossip & Nail Spa

Gossip & Nail Spa Location: Monroeville, PA (new salon opening December 2026 )

Monroeville, PA (new salon opening ) Type: Full-time

Pay: Commission (exact rate not listed)

Brand-new salon looking for licensed nail techs skilled in gel, dip, acrylics, pedicures, and nail art. Great if you want to help build an opening team and show off your work—Pennsylvania nail tech license required, and they ask you to include photos of your work when you apply.

Employer: LaLa's Salon & Spa

Location: Monroeville, PA

Monroeville, PA Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.00–$16.00 per hour

Hands-on spa role doing lashes, waxing, facials, and brows, with a focus on clean work and happy clients. Comes with employee discount, flexible schedule, PTO, and professional development help; day shift is required, night shift is a plus, and prior esthetic or lash experience is preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local spots often grow and add hours or roles over time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.