📅 Letters to Santa drop-off starts November 23 in Monroeville

📅 Letters to Santa drop-off starts November 23

Kids in Monroeville can send their wish lists straight to Santa this year.

Starting Monday, November 23, 2026, special “Letters to Santa” drop boxes will be set up:

Outside the Recreation & Parks office at the Monroeville Municipal Building, 2700 Monroeville Blvd, Monroeville, PA 15146

at the Outside the Monroeville Public Library

Letters dropped off will be sent “Special Delivery” to the North Pole, and Santa will respond to each child’s letter that he receives on or before Monday, December 7.

Parents, please make sure your child’s name and return mailing address are easy to read so Santa’s reply gets back to you.