🔧 Monroe, WI Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Monroe’s plants and food makers are busy, and they need hands-on people to keep things running and spotless. If you like working with equipment, staying active, and seeing the results of your work right away, these are worth a look.

Employer: Actus Nutrition

Actus Nutrition Location: Monroe, WI

Type: Full-time (Days, on-call as needed)

(Days, on-call as needed) Pay: $85,000–$90,000/year (based on experience)

Lead the maintenance team at a health-focused ingredients plant. You’ll manage building and equipment upkeep, preventive maintenance, and repairs (including mechanical, electrical, PLC, and boiler work) while helping improve plant performance and safety.

Employer: Klondike Cheese Co.

Location: Monroe, WI

Type: Full-time , 3rd shift (10:00 pm–done, Mon–Fri + every other Sat)

, 3rd shift (10:00 pm–done, Mon–Fri + every other Sat) Pay: $19.00/hour + $3.00/hour 3rd shift premium

Keep cheese and yogurt production areas clean and food-safe using hoses, brushes, and cleaning chemicals. This role is active and physical, with solid benefits and bonuses for folks who don’t mind nights and a warm, wet environment.

Employer: Klondike Cheese Co.

Location: Monroe, WI

Type: Full-time (shift not listed)

Clean and sanitize production machines, equipment, and work areas, and help with packaging when needed. Good fit if you’re okay with wet, warm conditions, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like steady, hands-on work that keeps food safe.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles or other shifts listed on the company site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.