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Monroe

⚠️ Nov 10 Public Safety Committee hybrid meeting details

3 days ago
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⚠️ Hybrid City Council Public Safety Committee meeting Nov 10

The City Council Public Safety Committee will meet on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 6:00 PM in a hybrid format.

You can join:

  • In person: Monroe City Hall, 806 West Main Street, Monroe, WA 98272
  • Online via Zoom: use the posted Zoom link
  • By phone: dial (253) 215-8782

Zoom details:

  • Meeting ID: 811 9707 2085
  • Passcode: 311681

Per Council Rules and the 2022 Open Public Meetings Act update, councilmembers, staff, and the public may participate either in person or remotely.

If Zoom shows a “Webinar has expired” message, type in the Meeting ID (811 9707 2085) on that page to enter the meeting.

More Info: Calendar • City Council Public Safety Committee me...

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