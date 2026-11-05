⚠️ Nov 10 Public Safety Committee hybrid meeting details

⚠️ Hybrid City Council Public Safety Committee meeting Nov 10

The City Council Public Safety Committee will meet on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 6:00 PM in a hybrid format.

You can join:

In person: Monroe City Hall, 806 West Main Street, Monroe, WA 98272

Online via Zoom: use the posted Zoom link

use the posted By phone: dial (253) 215-8782

Zoom details:

Meeting ID: 811 9707 2085

Passcode: 311681

Per Council Rules and the 2022 Open Public Meetings Act update, councilmembers, staff, and the public may participate either in person or remotely.

If Zoom shows a “Webinar has expired” message, type in the Meeting ID (811 9707 2085) on that page to enter the meeting.