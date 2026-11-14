Monroe Township is busy in healthcare right now, with options from entry-level to six-figure clinical roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Monroe, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17 – $23.25/hour

Entry-level friendly and “earn while you learn” training that can lead to PTCB certification. You’ll work in a patient-focused pharmacy, get hands-on experience with prescriptions and customer care, and have access to Walgreens’ training and benefits.

Employer: FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers

Location: Monroe Township, NJ

Type: Listed as internship, hiring Full/Part Time PT

Listed as internship, hiring Salary: $90,000 – $105,000/year + bonuses

Outpatient PT role with a focus on orthopedic, neurological, vestibular, and balance patients. Offers a flexible schedule, work–life balance, and performance-based bonuses in a supportive clinic.

Employer: Heartstrings Pet Hospice & In-Home Euthanasia

Location: Monroe Township, NJ & surrounding areas

Type: Full-time & Part-time options

Salary: From $120,000/year (4 days) to $145,000/year (5 days) + bonuses

Family-owned practice with no non-compete agreements and real focus on work–life balance. You’ll provide in-home hospice and euthanasia care with flexible 2–5 day schedules, strong benefits, and support from a dedicated team.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.