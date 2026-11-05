🏭 Monroe Township NJ Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple $20+/hr Roles

Monroe Township has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like working with machines or print production. Most of these roles pay $19–$28/hr and offer steady hours.

Employer: Taylor Corporation

Taylor Corporation Location: Monroe Township, NJ

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 6:00 AM – 2:30 PM)

Pay: $22.00 – $23.00/hr + $1,000 new hire incentive

Operate paper cutting and bindery equipment to cut, trim, and finish printed materials. This role is great if you like detailed work, steady weekday hours, and want quick access to pay through DailyPay plus a full benefits package.

Employer: Altium Packaging

Location: Monroe Township, NJ (4 Pleasant Hill Road)

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (8-hr nights)

Pay: $22.07 – $28.22/hr

Run blow-mold/PET/injection molding machines, do basic troubleshooting, and keep the line moving safely. Good fit if you’re okay with a loud, active plant, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want higher night-shift pay plus benefits, 401(k) with contributions, and bonus potential.

Employer: Not listed (screen printing shop)

Not listed (screen printing shop) Location: Monroe Township, NJ

Type: Full-time (35–40 hrs/wk, OT in peak times)

Pay: $19.00 – $22.00/hr

Run automatic and manual screen printing presses, help with setup/breakdown, and handle basic artwork from Adobe Illustrator/Photoshop. Great if you already know screen printing and want a smaller shop feel with paid time off and employee discounts.

Employer: Dot Designing

Location: Monroe Township, NJ (Middlesex)

Type: Part-time (Mon–Fri, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM)

Pay: $16.00 – $18.00/hr

Help with custom apparel and signs (embroidery, DTG, wide-format printing, etc.), check quality, and keep the shop organized. Nice option if you want shorter daytime hours, are okay standing and lifting up to 25 lbs, and like learning different print processes.

If one of these sounds right, don’t wait—update your resume and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.