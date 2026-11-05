🚌 Monroe Township NJ Transportation Jobs With Multiple CDL Openings

Monroe Township has some strong driving jobs right now, especially for Class A CDL drivers who want steady miles and solid home time.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Location: Monroe, NJ

Salary: Avg. $78,000/year (about $1,500/week , weekly minimum $1,125 )

(about , weekly minimum ) Type: Full-time, local (home daily)

Local dedicated route for one main customer, with daily home time and an activity-based pay plan that can boost your earnings. Includes PTO from day one, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, safety bonuses, and paid online orientation. Requires Class A CDL and 3+ months trucking experience.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Location: Monroe, NJ

Salary: Avg. $105,000/year (about $2,019/week + bonuses)

(about + bonuses) Type: Full-time, semi-local (frequent home time)

Higher-earning dedicated semi-local role hauling for a single customer, with frequent home time and strong extras like attendance bonus, $5,000 bonus plan, high CPM (up to $0.78), detention, stop, and drop/hook pay. Full J.B. Hunt benefits: PTO from day one, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, plus safety bonus opportunities. Requires Class A CDL and 3+ months experience.

Employer: DHAMI TRUCKING LLC

Location: Township of Monroe, NJ

Salary: $2,100 – $2,500 per week

Type: Full-time, OTR

Over-the-road Class A role running longer routes with higher weekly pay. You’ll handle tractor-trailer OTR freight, use GPS for routing, and may work with reefers, flatbeds, tankers, autos, or hazmat if qualified. Must have a valid Class A CDL with manual transmission skills; relocation assistance is available.

If you have a CDL and want better pay or home time, this is a good moment to apply while these Monroe Township spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.