Monroe is busy with food and retail delivery right now, and a few solid driving roles are hiring. Good mix of high-earning CDL work and flexible local delivery.

Employer: Performance Foodservice

Performance Foodservice Location: Monroe, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: ~$90,000/year average + $10,000 sign-on bonus (terms apply)

Monday–Friday with early morning starts, home most evenings. You’ll run local and OTR food delivery routes, unload product at customer sites, and be the main face of the company. Comes with Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, PTO, and growth paths.

Employer: Performance Foodservice

Performance Foodservice Location: Monroe, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: ~$90,000/year average (after training)

Entry-level CDL role where you ride with a trainer, learn the routes, and get hands-on experience delivering food products. Same strong benefits (Day 1 health, 401(k) match, PTO) and a clear path into a long-term driving career.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Monroe, OH

Type: Full-time / Part-time, flexible shifts

Salary: Pay discussed with employer; cash tips + mileage paid daily

Great if you want flexible hours and fast cash. You’ll deliver pizzas, provide customer service, and can move up—many managers started as drivers. Must be 18+, have a valid driver’s license, liability insurance, and a positive attitude.

If any of these look close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—driver roles in Monroe tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.