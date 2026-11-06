🚚 Monroe, OH Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Monroe’s logistics and manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options for both hands-on warehouse work and office-based supply chain roles. If you like keeping products moving and systems running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Performance Foodservice

Performance Foodservice Location: Monroe, OH

Type: Full-time, Night Shift

Salary: Not listed

Lead a warehouse crew that keeps food products flowing across the country. This role is great if you have 1–2 years of warehouse experience, can work in multi-temperature areas (dry/cooler/freezer), and want Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and growth opportunities in a large food distributor.

Employer: Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC

Location: Monroe, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (varies by location and experience)

Office-based supply chain role buying raw materials to keep mattress production on track. Good fit if you’re organized, detail-focused, comfortable with Excel, and like working with vendors, inventory data, and cross-functional teams. Offers a strong benefits package: health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, 12 holidays, disability, parental leave, tuition reimbursement, and product discounts.

(Also listed on Indeed: same Purchasing Agent role at Serta Simmons Bedding in Monroe, OH.)

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—employers in Monroe update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.