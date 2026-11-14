Monroe’s retail scene is busy right now, with big national brands hiring across management and front-line roles. If you like working with people, there’s a nice mix here from entry level to six-figure leadership.

Employer: Mavis Tire

Mavis Tire Location: Monroe, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy tire and auto service center, support the store manager, and keep customers happy and safe on the road. This role comes with weekly pay, incentives, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, life insurance, and paid training, plus a $250 bonus if you already have a NYS Inspector License (or company-paid support to get it).

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2637

Location: 288 Larkin Dr, Monroe, NY 10950

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.50 – $29.50 per hour (plus possible premiums and incentives)

Work in the cosmetics area helping shoppers find what they need and run the register. Walmart offers health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, company-paid life insurance, PTO/PPTO, parental leave, military leave pay, discounts, and even 100% paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Target

Location: Monroe, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $106,000 – $212,000 per year

Lead an entire Target store, from guest experience to sales, staffing, and safety. This is a high-impact leadership role with a large team, strong bonus potential, and comprehensive benefits including health coverage, 401(k), employee discount, paid holidays, sick time, and vacation.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each posting has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.