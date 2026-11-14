Monroe has a nice mix of school and music teaching roles right now, especially if you’re looking for steady part-time work with kids and teens.

Employer: Monroe-Woodbury Central School District

Monroe-Woodbury Central School District Location: Monroe, NY (High School)

(High School) Type: Part-time, 10-month

Hours: 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM (3 hours/day)

Effective: Immediately

Help keep the high school safe and running smoothly in a short morning shift that’s great if you want a few steady hours a day. You must meet civil service and NYSED fingerprinting requirements.

Employer: Monroe-Woodbury Central School District

Monroe-Woodbury Central School District Location: Monroe, NY (High School)

(High School) Type: Part-time, 10-month

Hours: 6:45 AM – 12:30 PM (5.75 hours/day)

Effective: December 3, 2026

Similar role with a longer morning shift if you want more hours while still following the school-year calendar. Requires civil service eligibility and NYSED fingerprinting.

Employer: Music & Arts

Location: Monroe, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16/hr non-teaching + $10.50–$21/hr teaching, based on experience

Teach private piano lessons to students of different ages while the store handles scheduling and admin. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s in Music or equivalent and 2+ years of piano teaching who wants flexible, lesson-based hours plus access to 401(k) with match and other perks.

Employer: Music & Arts

Location: Monroe, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16/hr non-teaching + $10.50–$21/hr teaching, based on experience

Lead drum lessons and help students grow their skills while the company manages the business side. Ideal if you have 2+ years of drum teaching, solid performance or education background, and want flexible hours plus benefits and “gig leave” for performances.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—schools and music programs often post similar roles again.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.