🏥 Monroe, NY Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Monroe’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from entry-level clinical support to high-earning specialist roles. Here are several solid openings if you want to stay local and work in care.

Employer: Great Expressions Dental Centers

Great Expressions Dental Centers Location: Monroe, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced dental office where you’ll assist dentists chairside, prep rooms, sterilize instruments, and help with patient education and scheduling. Great fit if you have 2–3 years of dental assisting experience and want a supportive team and room to grow.

Employer: Schweiger Dermatology Group

Location: Monroe, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $500,000–$550,000+ with up to $125,000 sign-on bonus

High-earning role with one of the largest dermatology groups in the country, offering medical and cosmetic dermatology. Comes with comprehensive health benefits, 401(k), advanced training, and access to the latest tech in a flexible, supportive environment.

Employer: Optum

Location: Monroe, NY

Type: Full-time (4 x 9.5-hour shifts/week, 1 Saturday/month )

(4 x 9.5-hour shifts/week, ) Salary: $16–$25/hour + $3,000 sign-on bonus

Hands-on pediatric role in a clinician-led practice where you’ll room patients, take vitals, assist with procedures, and handle basic lab work. Comes with benefits within 30 days, PTO, paid holidays, 401(k), and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.