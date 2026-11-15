Monroe neighbors are sharing some generous free items this week, from bedding to a full mattress set. Here’s what’s available around town right now.

Item: Queen-size BeautyRest mattress and box spring

Condition: Described as comfortable and clean

Location: Hickory Woods, Monroe, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

Queen-size set, ready for pickup. The poster says it’s clean and comfortable and is available “for the taking”—you just need to come get it. They’ve also shared a phone number so you can arrange pickup.

Mattress size: Queen

Includes: mattress + box spring

Pickup only; call to coordinate: (980) 269-2504

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Full size comforter with herb and plant designs

Condition: Described as cozy

Location: St. John’s Forest, Monroe, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

Comfortable full-size comforter with a nature/herb pattern. The poster is offering it free to a family in need, so it’s a nice option if you’re looking to warm up a bedroom on a budget.

Bed size: Full

Style: herb and plant design

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Queen size comforter set with floral pattern

Condition: Soft, has one small tear

Location: St. John’s Forest, Monroe, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

Queen-size comforter set with a floral design and turquoise lining. Offered free to a family in need. There is one small tear, so it may be best for someone who doesn’t mind a minor flaw or can do a quick repair.

Bed size: Queen

Pattern: floral with turquoise lining

Note: one small tear mentioned by the poster

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Offer: Free mystery gifts with toy and squishy bundle purchases

Location: Stegall Produce Market and General Store, Sandalwood, Monroe, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

This one isn’t a fully free item, but it does include free mystery gifts for all customers. The post mentions great deals on squishy and toy bundles for the holidays at Stegall Produce Market and General Store, and every customer gets a free surprise gift with their purchase.

Type: toys and squishy bundles

Bonus: free mystery gift for each customer

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If you’re interested in any of these free deals around Monroe, try to reach out or visit the links as soon as you can—freebies tend to get claimed quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.