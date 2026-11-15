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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Monroe, NC This Week
Monroe neighbors are sharing some generous free items this week, from bedding to a full mattress set. Here’s what’s available around town right now.
Queen Mattress and Box Spring – BeautyRest
Item: Queen-size BeautyRest mattress and box spring
Condition: Described as comfortable and clean
Location: Hickory Woods, Monroe, NC
Source: nextdoor.com
Queen-size set, ready for pickup. The poster says it’s clean and comfortable and is available “for the taking”—you just need to come get it. They’ve also shared a phone number so you can arrange pickup.
- Mattress size: Queen
- Includes: mattress + box spring
- Pickup only; call to coordinate: (980) 269-2504
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Herb-Themed Full Size Comforter – Free to a Family in Need
Item: Full size comforter with herb and plant designs
Condition: Described as cozy
Location: St. John’s Forest, Monroe, NC
Source: nextdoor.com
Comfortable full-size comforter with a nature/herb pattern. The poster is offering it free to a family in need, so it’s a nice option if you’re looking to warm up a bedroom on a budget.
- Bed size: Full
- Style: herb and plant design
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Patterned Queen Size Comforter Set – Free to a Family in Need
Item: Queen size comforter set with floral pattern
Condition: Soft, has one small tear
Location: St. John’s Forest, Monroe, NC
Source: nextdoor.com
Queen-size comforter set with a floral design and turquoise lining. Offered free to a family in need. There is one small tear, so it may be best for someone who doesn’t mind a minor flaw or can do a quick repair.
- Bed size: Queen
- Pattern: floral with turquoise lining
- Note: one small tear mentioned by the poster
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Mystery Gifts with Toy & Squishy Bundles Purchase
Offer: Free mystery gifts with toy and squishy bundle purchases
Location: Stegall Produce Market and General Store, Sandalwood, Monroe, NC
Source: nextdoor.com
This one isn’t a fully free item, but it does include free mystery gifts for all customers. The post mentions great deals on squishy and toy bundles for the holidays at Stegall Produce Market and General Store, and every customer gets a free surprise gift with their purchase.
- Type: toys and squishy bundles
- Bonus: free mystery gift for each customer
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If you’re interested in any of these free deals around Monroe, try to reach out or visit the links as soon as you can—freebies tend to get claimed quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.