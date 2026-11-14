Monroe is busy hiring in education right now, from early childhood centers to public schools. If you love working with kids, there are several full-time roles with solid benefits.

Employer: Child Development Schools

Child Development Schools Location: Monroe, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $52,000/year (based on experience and education)

(based on experience and education) Why it’s worth a look: Lead day-to-day operations at the center, manage staff schedules, support families, and help keep everything running smoothly. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), 9 paid holidays, 8 PTO days, 50% tuition discount for your own kids, and up to $5,250/year in tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Child Development Schools

Child Development Schools Location: Monroe, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay varies by experience, county, and education

Pay varies by experience, county, and education Why it’s worth a look: Support the lead teacher, help guide young children, and keep the classroom safe and nurturing. Full-time staff get health benefits, 9 paid holidays, 8 PTO days, 50% off tuition for your children, and up to $5,250 in tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Child Development Schools

Child Development Schools Location: Monroe, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay varies by experience, county, and education

Pay varies by experience, county, and education Why it’s worth a look: Take charge of your own classroom, plan engaging activities, and build strong relationships with families. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), 9 paid holidays, 8 PTO days, 50% tuition discount for your kids, and up to $5,250 in tuition reimbursement.

(Note: A second posting for Lead Early Childhood Teacher appears to be a duplicate of this role, so it’s listed once here.)

Employer: Union County Public Schools (Wolfe School)

(Wolfe School) Location: Monroe, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Teach students with disabilities in an elementary or secondary setting, using their present levels of performance to guide instruction. You’ll create a classroom that supports both academic and functional skills; the posting links to more info about Wolfe School.

If any of these speak to you, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.