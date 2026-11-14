Monroe’s plants are busy right now. If you’ve got machining, maintenance, or quality skills, there are several solid full-time roles hiring across local manufacturers.

Employer: CIRCOR International, Inc.

CIRCOR International, Inc. Location: Monroe, NC

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

This role assembles and tests CIRCOR pumps using drawings, gauges, and measuring tools, then runs performance and hydrostatic tests. Good fit if you have 3–5 years assembly/mechanic experience, can read blueprints, and don’t mind occasional lifting up to 50 lbs.

Employer: CIRCOR International, Inc.

CIRCOR International, Inc. Location: Monroe, NC

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

High-skill machining role setting up and running complex milling, drilling, boring, and grinding operations, plus hydro testing and deburring. Best for someone with 10 years machining or 3–4 years HMC experience who’s comfortable with precision measuring tools and reading detailed blueprints.

(Duplicate listing also on Indeed: Machinist III – Large Case HMC5 – 1st Shift)

Employer: ATI

Location: Monroe, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Leads and supports process control and automation across the plant, troubleshooting electrical, hydraulic, pneumatic, and vacuum systems and training maintenance staff. Ideal if you have an electronics-related associate degree or equivalent military training and strong PLC/HMI and instrumentation skills.

Employer: ATI

Location: Monroe, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role maintaining and repairing a wide range of manufacturing and lab equipment (remelt controls, power supplies, analyzers, x-ray, PLCs, etc.). Requires a 2-year electronics degree or 3–5 years industrial/military electronics experience and comfort reading complex schematics.

Employer: CIRCOR

Location: Monroe, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Works across the facility to install, repair, and move CNC and other industrial machines, handling mechanical, electrical, pneumatic, and hydraulic systems plus emergency repairs. Looking for 5+ years each of electrical and mechanical troubleshooting, with experience reading schematics and using diagnostic tools.

Employer: Tyson Foods Incorporated

Location: Monroe, NC

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: $28.65/hr + $2.00/hr shift differential

Keeps cut-up and packing line equipment running through preventive maintenance, rebuilds, and repairs during production. You’ll need at least 6 months of mechanic experience or industrial maintenance training, and be ready for physical work in a food-processing environment.

Employer: Consolidated Metco (ConMet)

Location: Charlotte & Monroe, NC (supports both plants)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; relocation assistance available

Supports plant quality and production with APQP, PPAP, audits, 8D problem-solving, and supplier quality in an automotive casting/assembly environment. Great for someone with a relevant engineering degree, 2+ years quality engineering, and IATF 16949/QMS experience.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.