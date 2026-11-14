Monroe’s customer service scene is busy right now, with gyms, gas stations, and healthcare all hiring. Good mix of part-time and full-time, plus options for flexible hours.

Employer: Planet Fitness - National Fitness Partners

Planet Fitness - National Fitness Partners Location: Monroe, NC

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting at $11/hour (hourly increases at 180 days, 1 year, then every 6 months)

Front desk role at a busy gym, helping members, answering phones, and keeping the club clean. Great if you want flexible morning or evening shifts and like a fitness-focused, people-facing job with growth opportunities and a free Black Card membership.

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health

Location: Monroe, NC

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Front desk and lobby support in a healthcare setting, greeting patients and visitors, helping with directions, and escorting people by wheelchair when needed. Good fit if you have strong customer service skills, can be on your feet, and like helping people in a hospital/clinic environment.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 5905 Waxhaw Hwy, Mineral Springs (Monroe area), NC 28108

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Convenience store role where you run the register, help customers, and lead shifts for entry-level management experience. Comes with weekly pay, benefits, flexible schedules, and 401(k) match, ideal if you want a steady full-time job with room to move up.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles or nearby locations listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.