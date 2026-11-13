Monroe’s logistics scene is busy right now, with both office and warehouse roles hiring. If you like keeping products moving and enjoy a fast-paced setting, these are worth a look.

Employer: ConMet

ConMet Location: Monroe, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the full plant supply chain, from master scheduling and materials planning to warehouse, shipping, and inventory control. This role is ideal if you have 8–10 years in manufacturing materials management, know SAP/JD Edwards, and want to own KPIs, budgets, and a team.

Employer: CIRCOR International, Inc.

Location: Monroe, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mid-level purchasing role in a fast-paced manufacturing environment, working with a global supply chain team and suppliers. Good fit if you have 3–5 years buying for a plant, strong MRP/ERP skills, and enjoy negotiation, cost savings, and supplier management.

Employer: Temp Experts (for a local manufacturer)

(for a local manufacturer) Location: Monroe, NC

Type: Temporary (5–6 months), 1st shift

Pay: $23.00/hour

Hands-on warehouse role where you’ll pick, pull, and put away materials, do cycle counts, and run a forklift to keep production and shipping on track. Great if you want solid hourly pay, like staying active on your feet, and have good attention to detail.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have more than one opening behind a single post.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.