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💻 Monroe, NC IT Openings: Multiple Senior-Level Tech Roles
Monroe’s tech scene is small but mighty right now—especially for folks with senior IT and data skills. If you’ve got experience with infrastructure or cloud data tools, these are worth a look.
Senior IT Associate – Manufacturing & Quality Systems
- Employer: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
- Location: Monroe, NC (onsite at the plant)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll be the go-to IT person for the Monroe facility, handling server/network support, LAN/WAN, small data center operations, and user access/backup for quality systems like Empower and Track & Trace. This role is hands-on and broad: helpdesk escalation, IT infrastructure installs, BC/DR support, patching (including SCCM), and working closely with Quality and corporate IT to keep systems compliant and running smoothly.
Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed
Data & BI Engineer – Azure / Fabric / T‑SQL
- Employer: True Homes
- Location: Monroe, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior data role owning enterprise data strategy and architecture while still building things yourself. You’ll design and run ETL/ELT pipelines in Azure Data Factory and Microsoft Fabric, work heavily with T‑SQL and Azure SQL, and help move on‑prem data to the cloud. Great fit if you like setting standards for data governance, supporting Power BI, and leading modernization efforts with lots of autonomy.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the link and check back—roles like this often lead to other openings at the same companies.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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