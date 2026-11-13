🏥 Monroe, NC Healthcare: Multiple RN Roles Now Hiring

Monroe’s hospitals are busy and growing, which means solid options for nurses right now. If you’re an RN (or about to be one), these roles offer steady hours and strong clinical experience.

Employer: Atrium Health

Atrium Health Location: Monroe, NC (Atrium Health Union)

Type: Full-time , 3x 12-hour day shifts , weekend & holiday rotation

, 3x , Best for: New grad RNs ready to start in Winter 2026

11-bed progressive care unit in a 182-bed community hospital, caring for acutely ill patients with complex needs. Great spot to learn at the top of your license, use evidence-based practice, and grow fast with strong support in a smaller, tight-knit unit.

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health

Advocate Aurora Health Location: Monroe, NC

Type: Full-time, Weekender role

Experience: Typically 1+ year clinical RN experience

Work mainly weekends on a 19-bed Medical Telemetry unit that mirrors a cardiac telemetry floor. You’ll see chest pain, heart failure, A-fib, dysrhythmias, and stroke patients—perfect if you want to sharpen cardiac and neuro assessment skills in a fast-paced, team-focused setting.

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health

Advocate Aurora Health Location: Monroe, NC

Type: Full-time

Experience: Typically 1+ year clinical RN experience

Same 19-bed Medical Telemetry unit, but in a standard full-time schedule instead of weekender. You’ll handle a wide mix of cardiac and neuro patients, use the full nursing process, and be part of unit councils and quality projects to improve care.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.